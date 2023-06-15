Police speak with parent after train hits child, investigation continues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are questioning the parent of a child hit by a CSX freight train on Wednesday night at the railroad crossing at Dill Road and Vawter Avenue in eastern Henrico County. Investigators said they're hoping to better understand what happened leading up to the incident that left the little boy in critical, but stable, condition at the hospital.

Police added it was too soon into the investigation to know what, if any, charges the child's parent might face.

"Very alarming and disturbing," neighbor Michael Rezek said when he learned about the child's injuries. "I will tell you lately, maybe in the last three to five years, we’ve been having a lot more trains come through here."

WTVR

Brandi Thompson was driving near the eastern Henrico-City of Richmond line Wednesday night when she heard emergency vehicles race toward the tracks.

She later learned a little boy, said to be around three or four years old, was struck by the train.

"I started crying because I have a son. He's not a toddler anymore. But I mean, even just… I couldn't imagine what the parents were going through at that moment," Thompson said.

WTVR

Others in the neighborhood questioned why the child was outside alone.

"Where are the parents?” Rezek said was the question most asked in the community.

While Henrico Police investigate that answer, they wanted to stress safety in neighborhoods near train tracks. Officials reminded parents to have heightened awareness to help avoid train-related incidents.

“Does the child know how to unlock the door? Do you have safety locks on your doors? Do you have preventative measures?” neighbor Sharon Dease said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.