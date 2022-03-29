Woman reported missing after husband is killed in Richmond Police shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching for a woman whose husband was shot and killed by Richmond Police.

No one has seen or heard from Tracy Epps since March 3, 2022.

Twenty days after Crime Insider Jon Burkett first reported the 56-year-old grandmother was missing, Henrico Police have issued a press release on their investigation into the disappearance.

Henrico County Police Department

In it, police said they were working with the family and the community to try and find her.

On March 7, 2022, Henrico and Richmond Police responded to a hotel along the 6900 block of West Broad Street in Henrico in an attempt to find Tracy Epps.

Her husband, 58-year-old Lester "LC" Epps, Jr. was fatally shot by Richmond Police the previous night while on a stranger's front porch on Garber Street in Richmond.

"Officers commanded [Lester] Epps to drop the firearm. Due to aggressive actions towards the officers by Epps, officers fired their weapons in response and struck him," the Richmond Police spokesperson wrote at the time of the fatal shooting. "As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident."

Crime Insider sources said that video surveillance from Tracy Epps' hotel gave detectives evidence that raised questions about her well-being.

While Henrico is investigating the incident, both Henrico and Richmond Police are working together to find Epps.

She was described to have reddish-brown hair, be 5-foot-2 and weigh around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-4878.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.