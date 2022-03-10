Wife of man shot and killed by Richmond Police now missing

RICHMOND, Va. -- The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Richmond has now also become a missing person's case.

Tracy Epps' husband, LC Epps, was shot and killed by Richmond Police on Sunday night.

Veteran RPD officers Richard Redmond and Shannon McGarva shot and killed LC after police told him to lower his weapon several times. Police said he became aggressive and violent on the front porch of the home he was at.

"Our prayers are with the suspect's family at this time, as well as with the officers who are going through this dramatic and traumatic incident in their careers," RPD Chief Gerald Smith said.

After his death, Henrico Police were sent to notify Tracy.

Crime Insider sources said Henrico detectives tracked her last known address to a motel in the 6900 block of West Broad Street. Those same sources said she had been staying there since November.

However, when officers knocked at the door, there was no answer.

"If you try to find the next of kin and can't find them, it immediately raises the specter of if they're gone for a period of time or are they also victims of foul play," crime expert Steve Neal said.

Multiple sources said detectives pulled surveillance video from the hotel.

They would not share exactly what they saw as they didn't want to hinder an ongoing criminal investigation. However, sources said the surveillance tape had some valuable evidence.

"They'll be looking for who was last seen with her and when is the last time we know she was alive at a location," Neal said. "Has she used any evidence like a credit or bank card? Where is her car? Anything that leads to where her location might be with hopes she's still alive."

Henrico Police said on Wednesday afternoon that their detectives were still trying to determine the whereabouts of Epps and are working with the family and the city in an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

