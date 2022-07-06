Richmond Schools leader resigns: 'This was an incredibly difficult decision'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chief Academic Officer of Richmond Public Schools has resigned from her leadership position. Dr. Tracy Epp's resignation was confirmed by two Richmond School Board members and in an email obtained by CBS 6.

"Given that my length of [medical] leave is still undetermined, and that it is in RPS' best interest to have full-time leadership in academics, I have decided to not return as the CAO," Epp, who missed most of the Spring semester due to a medical condition, wrote in an email addressed to her team. "This was an incredibly difficult decision and one that I could not have made without the support of [Richmond Public Schools Superintendent] Jason [Kamras] and trusted advisors."

Epp called Richmond principals and central staff the most "talented and committed" she's ever worked with.

"I'm not sure what exactly is next for me, but I do know that RPS will remain close," she wrote.

WTVR Tracy Epp

Epp's resignation comes weeks after the school system's Chief Operating Officer Alana Gonzalez submitted her resignation.

"Despite my best efforts to retain [Gonzalez], she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined, and demeaned," Kamras wrote in a May email to the Richmond School Board.

Gonzalez's position has not been filled.

Also unfilled is the role of Chief Wellness Officer.

The new RPS role would be in charge of allocating resources pertaining to mental health, crisis intervention, and social and emotional learning. The coordinator would also be responsible for implementing programming that addresses mindfulness and coping techniques.

But the position was never been filled. The Richmond School Board rejected Kamras' appointee during a March school board meeting.

The rejection came after the school board unanimously supported a budget in February that included funding for the role.

Richmond School Board Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed said at the time that she appreciated parents' concerns and the need to address mental health challenges, but did not see the necessity of filling a Chief Wellness Officer position salaried at $185,000.

Instead, Harris-Muhammed said she hoped to reorganize central office staff and provide more assistance to the Culture and Climate Department which currently handles the bulk of health-related issues.

"I believe we need to place the support there," Dr. Harris-Muhammed said in an April email to CBS 6. "It is not about a person, it is about the alignment of positions to best meet the needs of the entire division, not just one entity."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.