Over 1,000 Christmas carolers came out to sing for terminally ill Virginia woman: 'Thank you, I love you all'

Scores of folks turned up in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday night to bring Christmas early to a Central Virginia woman who has weeks to live
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Over 1,000 Christmas carolers packed the street outside a terminally ill Virginia woman's home Saturday night to honor her love of the holiday.

Tracy Demeyer was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, several years ago. She now may only have weeks left to live.

Knowing her love for festive things, especially Christmas caroling, Demeyer's friends and family invited the community to sing with them outside her home and bring the holiday early.

She's inviting her community to 'bring early Christmas' to terminally-ill friend

The turnout that night was nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

Tracy and her husband, Steven, said the crowd of over 1,000 carolers singing her favorite songs warmed their hearts in ways words can't explain.

"Just so many faces that we'd never seen," Steven said. "It really kind of restores your faith in the community."

Both expressed gratitude to everyone who came out to make the night special.

"It takes away the thought of the end being so close," Tracy said. "It lets me focus on the happy things."

