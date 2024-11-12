'Come and sing loud!': She's inviting her community to bring Christmas to terminally-ill friend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — From her caring spirit to her kind heart, Rita Monteiro said her dear friend Tracy Demeyer has made their friendship feel much more like family.

"You meet her and instantly and it feels like home," Monteiro said.

Serving as a bright light to many, her love is a gift that may soon live on through her legacy. The mother and wife was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, several years ago and now may only have weeks left to live.

WTVR Tracy Demeyer

"I think in the last year the disease has really taken a turn," Monteiro said. "So many things the disease does to a person but the one thing this disease has not done to Tracy, it hasn’t taken her spirit and her joy and her peace."

It’s a devastating reality that Tracy may not be able to celebrate her favorite holiday on Christmas Day. Determined to not let this disease rob her friend of the special day, Tracy's community is coming together to bring her an early Christmas.

"She wanted to make sure that she could see Christmas," Monteiro said. "A holiday I can’t imagine her not seeing."

Knowing her love for all things festive especially classic Christmas caroling, Tracy's friends and family are inviting the community to sing with them on Saturday evening outside of her home.

"You can’t give somebody that’s sick or dying a gift, you can’t take it with you, but what you can take with you, the love that you feel in your heart, the community, knowing how embraced you are," Monteiro said.

They hope the open invitation creates a Christmas choir unlike any other.

"Come and sing and sing loud, and wear your pajamas if you want, your Christmas pajamas, and wear your Santa hat and your bells and if you play a musical instrument and want to play along to Christmas," Monteiro said.

WTVR Rita Monteiro

So despite the sadness surrounding this Christmas cause, Tracy’s loved ones want to create one more Christmas memory sure to bring her joy.

"When I do things that are hard, I think of Tracy and when I do things I don’t want to do, she’s in my head because she’s beautiful and courageous, it’s so sad," Monteiro said. "Let's celebrate Tracy and love on her, I want her to feel peace and love and Christmas."

The hope is to pack the street in front of Tracy’s home, so if you would like to be a part of the special occasion you can meet at the Collington Clubhouse in Chesterfield on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The group will then walk over to Tracy's house together. The clubhouse address is 10000 Collington Drive.

