Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 south in Chesterfield: 'Avoid travel during winter weather'

RICHMOND, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield County Sunday night as a major winter storm moves through Virginia.

The crash happened near Route 10, VDOT officials wrote in an email around 10:40 p.m.

"Motorists are advised to avoid travel during the winter weather event," officials said.
There was no word if anyone was injured in the crash.

Earlier in the evening, troopers had already responded to more than 150 wrecks across the state, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Road Snow Ice Conditions.png

