Tractor-trailer crash causes miles of traffic on I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 near milemarker 207 caused miles of traffic Wednesday morning in New Kent County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash closed all eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 205, but, as of 10:30 a.m., VDOT said there were three miles of backups and motorists should continue to look for an alternate route.

There is no information available on what caused the crash, and whether or not there were any reported injuries just yet.

VDOT

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.