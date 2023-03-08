Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash causes miles of traffic on I-64 in New Kent

Richmond top stories and weather for March 8, 2023
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:49:38-05

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 near milemarker 207 caused miles of traffic Wednesday morning in New Kent County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash closed all eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 205, but, as of 10:30 a.m., VDOT said there were three miles of backups and motorists should continue to look for an alternate route.

There is no information available on what caused the crash, and whether or not there were any reported injuries just yet.

New Kent I64 Tractor Trailer crash 1.jpg

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone