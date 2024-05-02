Virginia 'Torture King' pleads guilty to producing, distributing 'sadistic' animal videos

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia man who called himself the "Torture King," pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to create and distribute videos of animals — particularly adult and juvenile monkeys — being crushed, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, from around Nov. 4, 2021, to around Aug. 5, 2022, Michael Macartney, 51, and co-conspirators ran private online group chats and were members of other private chat groups on an encrypted platform for the purpose of funding, viewing, distributing, and promoting videos depicting the torture, murder, abuse, and sexually sadistic mutilation of animals, specifically, monkeys.

Macartney received over 300 electronic payments from co-conspirators in exchange for promoting, creating, obtaining, receiving, and distributing the above-mentioned materials, the U.S. Attorney said.

Macartney will face a sentencing hearing on September 4. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.