Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tornado Watch in effect in parts of Virginia into Thursday night

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Virginia
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 16:15:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Tornado Watch is in effect throughout parts of Central Virginia and Hampton Road.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday and includes Northumberland County and Lancaster County in the Northern Neck, most of the Middle Peninsula, all of Hampton Roads, all the Richmond area, and then down south through I-95 and I-85.

The best window for severe storms will be through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two will be possible, mainly south through east of Richmond.

Friday will be variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone