Tornado Watch in effect in parts of Virginia into Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Tornado Watch is in effect throughout parts of Central Virginia and Hampton Road.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday and includes Northumberland County and Lancaster County in the Northern Neck, most of the Middle Peninsula, all of Hampton Roads, all the Richmond area, and then down south through I-95 and I-85.

The best window for severe storms will be through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two will be possible, mainly south through east of Richmond.

Friday will be variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.