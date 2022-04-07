Tornado Watch in effect in parts of Virginia into Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Tornado Watch is in effect throughout parts of Central Virginia and Hampton Road.
The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday and includes Northumberland County and Lancaster County in the Northern Neck, most of the Middle Peninsula, all of Hampton Roads, all the Richmond area, and then down south through I-95 and I-85.
The best window for severe storms will be through 6 p.m. Thursday.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two will be possible, mainly south through east of Richmond.
Friday will be variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers.
