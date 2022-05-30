RICHMOND, Va. -- Severe storms prompted multiple tornado warnings in Virginia Friday and a CBS 6 Storm Chaser confirmed a tornado touchdown in Hanover County Friday evening.

An approaching cold front and storm system caused showers and storms for the Commonwealth Friday. Some storms were severe with high winds and there was the possibility of some rotation in storms. Due to the higher humidity, the storms produced torrential downpours.

The following is a timeline of the tornado-warned storms:

A tornado warning was issued at 6:41 p.m. for southwestern Caroline and northwestern Hanover counties.

CBS 6 Storm Chaser Andrew Smith was able to capture a video of the tornado, which touched down near Beaverdam Road north of Montpelier, just after 6:30 p.m.

“He has a tornado on the ground… As you can see there, it's an intermittent funnel cloud that will come and touch the ground and go back up,” CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said.

CBS 6 was in live severe weather coverage with Smith tracking the tornado for around 10 minutes before the warning was issued.

A second tornado warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. for southern Goochland, northern Amelia and central Powhatan counties after rototaion was detected near Macon and Powhatan.

The Beaverdam storm prompted another tornado warning at 7:06 p.m. for northern Caroline and northwest Essex counties after rotation was detected near Ladysmith.

Another warning was issued at 7:22 p.m. for southeastern Goochland, northwestern Henrico, western Hanover and northeastern Powhatan counties after rotation developed near Sabot, west of Tuckahoe. That rotation tracked to around Short Pump Town Center as it weakened.

The Beaverdam storm prompted a third warning at 7:42 p.m. for central King George County after the storm moved through Caroline and Essex counties.

A tornado warning was issued at 5:51 p.m. for Lynchburg and northwestern Appomattox, southeast Amherst counties after rotation was detected near Rustburg.

Another warning was issued at 6:11 p.m. for southeastern Nelson County after rotation was detected near Clifford and New Glasgow.

A third warning was issued at 6:13 p.m. for southeastern Prince Edward, northwestern Lunenburg and western Nottoway counties based on rotation located near Keysville.

Morning Tornado Warnings

A tornado warning was issued at 10:22 a.m. for northeastern Cumberland and northwestern Goochland counties after rotation was detected near Duncan and Cartersville.

A second warning was issued at 11:02 a.m. for central Spotsylvania County for reports of rotation near Bumpass east of Mineral. This was the rotation that originated near Cartersville.

Tornado warnings were also issued for southwestern Virginia Friday morning beginning just before 6:30 a.m.

Storms cause 'catastrophic damage' to Virginia homes

The tornado warning at 6:24 a.m. for southwestern Bedford County is the storm that likely caused "catastrophic damage" to homes in several neighborhoods. That storm also prompted another tornado warning for central Bedford County at 6:53 a.m.

Additional tornado warnings were issued at 6:30 a.m. for Martinsville and Pittsylvania County, 7:21 a.m. for Lynchburg and western Appomattox, Bedford, Amherst counties after rotation of a likely tornado was detected over Goode and Forest and 7:45 a.m. for north=eastern Bedford and central Amherst counties after rotation was detected near Naola.

