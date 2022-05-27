Storms cause 'catastrophic damage' to homes in Virginia neighborhoods

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A powerful storm damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Bedford County, Virginia on Friday morning.

The tornado-warned storm caused "catastrophic structural damage" to homes in several neighborhoods in the Crockett Road area of Goode, Bedford County officials said.

Early reports indicated at least three people were hurt, 45 buildings were damaged, and numerous trees were uprooted.

The storm struck the area at about 7:30 a.m.

"First responders are continuing extensive search and rescue operations to make sure every residence is thoroughly searched," Bedford County officials shared on social media. "They are also working to determine the footprint of the damage."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.