Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Storms cause 'catastrophic damage' to homes in Virginia neighborhoods

A powerful storm damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Bedford County, Virginia on Friday morning. The tornado-warned storm caused "catastrophic structural damage" to homes in several neighborhoods in the Crockett Road area of Goode, Bedford County officials said.
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 13:04:05-04

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A powerful storm damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Bedford County, Virginia on Friday morning.

The tornado-warned storm caused "catastrophic structural damage" to homes in several neighborhoods in the Crockett Road area of Goode, Bedford County officials said.

Early reports indicated at least three people were hurt, 45 buildings were damaged, and numerous trees were uprooted.

The storm struck the area at about 7:30 a.m.

"First responders are continuing extensive search and rescue operations to make sure every residence is thoroughly searched," Bedford County officials shared on social media. "They are also working to determine the footprint of the damage."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone