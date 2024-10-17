Watch Now
Tony Bennett, who led Virginia to the National Championship, retires just ahead of college basketball season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- University of Virginia Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett will announce his retirement on Friday after 15 seasons with the Cavaliers, the university announced Thursday.

No reasons were given for Bennett's abrupt departure less than three weeks before the start of the season.

The 55-year-old Bennett led the Cavaliers to the national title in 2019.

In his 15 seasons as the coach in Charlottesville, he made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. He just signed an extension in June to keep him in the job through at least 2030.

Bennett went 364-136 at Virginia, a tenure that included two ACC Tournament titles and six regular-season conference championships. He was voted national coach of the year three times.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

