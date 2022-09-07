Watch Now
3 arrested in death of Chesterfield man

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 15:24:04-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police arrested three people in connection to the July 2022 murder of Matthew Tommaso.

Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed at the Belmont Hills Apartments, police said.

Kali W. Bryant, 29, of Chesterfield, was arrested on August 17 and charged with second-degree murder.

Sherard L. Wright, 33, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on August 31 and charged with second-degree murder.

Natasha R. Winston, 47, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on September 1 and charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

No additional details about the crime were released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

