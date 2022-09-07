3 arrested in death of Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police arrested three people in connection to the July 2022 murder of Matthew Tommaso.

Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed at the Belmont Hills Apartments, police said.

Kali W. Bryant, 29, of Chesterfield, was arrested on August 17 and charged with second-degree murder.

Sherard L. Wright, 33, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on August 31 and charged with second-degree murder.

Natasha R. Winston, 47, of High Point, N.C., was arrested on September 1 and charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

No additional details about the crime were released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

