Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed early Monday morning at a Chesterfield apartment complex.

Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, died in an apparent shooting along the 4000 block of Chippendale Court at the Belmont Hills Apartments, according to Chesterfield Police.

Tommaso's address was listed along the same block.

"Around 5 a.m., police were called to a reported shooting on Chippendale Court," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been shot; officers started first aid, but he died at the scene."

Police have not yet released information about a suspect nor motive in the shooting.

Monday's homicide was the 11th investigated by Chesterfield Police in 2022. The county experienced 12 homicides in all of 2021.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.