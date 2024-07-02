Richmond business owner says he'll reopen after thieves smash into office: 'I have to take care of my people'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The people who drove a stolen car into a downtown Richmond business before trying to steal from the store may have hit other area businesses, according to Crime Insider sources. Richmond Police are looking for the people seen in a video taken July 1 at 12:43 a.m. N. 8th and Main Streets.

Tom Kirkland owns the eyeglass store the would-be thieves targeted and damaged. He said it's the first time since he opened Tom Kirkland Opticians in 1986 that someone used a car to try and break inside.

"Maybe a knocked-out window, moved gates, but never a car," he said.

Surveillance video showed the thieves attempting to break into his store by crashing a car into it.

The video then showed two people instructing the car to pull out once it crashed. One person attempted to go into the store but quickly came out seeming unable to get inside. Two individuals were then shown running away.

Richmond Police said when officers arrived, the stolen Honda Accord was still there, but the people in the video were gone.

Kirkland's loyal customers checked on him throughout the day.

"I heard it on the news and I said I got to come check on Tom," one said. "It’s just unacceptable, it’s just so sad."

Kirkland said he appreciated the outpouring of love.

"It’s like total support all around here," he said. "That’s what’s keeping me going, that’s what’s kind of giving me some boost."

He said he hoped to be back open for business soon.

"I have to take care of my people because if you don't give up on me, I’m not going to give up on you," he said.

