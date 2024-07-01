Richmond police searching for suspects who crashed car in robbery attempt

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is searching for three suspects who used a stolen car to drive into a business before attempting to rob it.

At 12:43 Monday morning, police were called to the 00 block of North 8th Street for a report of a crash with property damage. Arriving officers found a the car, a Honda Accord, which the suspects had used to crash into the business.

Police say the car was stolen from a nearby state. One of the suspects used the car to drive into the business a number of times in an attempt to find an entryway. Two other suspects tried to walk inside the business but were unsuccessful.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask you to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

