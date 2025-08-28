Parney opens up about baseball addiction, his beach epiphany, and final conversation with Dale Earnhardt

RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck talks with Todd “Parney” Parnell, the longtime face and former CEO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Parnell, a native of small-town North Carolina, arrived in Richmond more than 15 years ago and helped bring baseball back to the River City.

He almost immediately became a local celebrity, and a 24-7 community champion.

“When we got here in 2010, I remember saying to somebody, ‘Who's Ukrop’s?’ And they told me, and I said, ‘I want us to be the new Ukrop’s,’” said Parnell. “I want us to be the organization that people come to when they need assistance or when they need a community favor.”

WTVR Catie Beck interviews Todd “Parney” Parnell on "Untold - a WTVR Podcast."

But he admits his passion for his job – and in particular the years-long fight to get a new stadium built for the Squirrels – took a toll on his health, leading him to make a career change two years ago.

"Literally looked up at the sun and said, my two oldest daughters were with me, I'm like, ‘Guys, I need to make some changes in my life,’” said Parnell. “And they're like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I'm like, ‘It's time for me to slow down before they find me in my office slumped over the desk,’ because that's where I was headed.”

"I always tell people that my addiction was Minor League Baseball. It wasn't drinks, it wasn't drugs, it wasn't gambling, it was Minor League Baseball."

In a wide-ranging interview filled with humor and emotion, Beck and Parnell discuss the end of the Squirrels’ Diamond era, the next chapter at CarMax Park, and his own future.

Parnell also talks about a life lesson he learned after the tragic death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who Parnell knew from his time as the GM of the Kannapolis Intimidators baseball team, which Earnhardt co-owned.

"Whenever I want to procrastinate now, I literally think back to that moment,” said Parnell. “Yeah, like, do it now, man. Because especially at my age, now, almost 60 years old, you're not guaranteed tomorrow."

