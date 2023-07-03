Officials warn of signs of heat stroke on potential hottest day of the year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- With the high heat expected this week, it's important to know how to keep yourself safe from a heat stroke.

Henrico Fire Captain James Mellon is preparing for a busy Monday and Tuesday.

"Anytime we have a spike in temperature and humidity, we're certainly going to start running more heat related type emergencies," Mellon noted. "Prehydration, prehydration, prehyration."

Mellon said those with preexisting conditions should stay indoors with feels like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

"This is the kind of day where they need to stay inside in an air conditioned area because it affects them more greatly than it does somebody that's healthy, young or fit," he noted.

If you are outside Monday, officials said you need pay attention to symptoms of heat exhaustion.

"You're going to be profusely sweating," said Mellon. "Your muscles will start to cramp up."

Mellon added keeping a cold rag with you and drinking fluids with electrolytes can help cool your body temperature down but if you stop sweating, it's a true emergency.

"You need to call 911," he explained. "That is somebody that needs to go to the hospital and be rehydrated through IV fluids."

According to the CDC nearly 10,000 people are hospitalized each year for heat-related illnesses.

That's one reason Stephanie Burchanowski and her family are spending their morning at the Dorey Park Splash Pad.

WTVR

“We've got water bottles in the bag," she noted. "And they have luckily have been nice enough to let me know when they want water, which is great.”

But when the temperatures hit 90 degrees Monday afternoon, the Burchanowskis plan to head home to spend the rest of the day inside.

"That is the safest thing to do," she said.

Officials also want to remind you to never leave a pet or child in the car.

If you have pets, Henrico Fire urges you to keep them indoors with a fresh bowl of water.