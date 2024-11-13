Richmond man remembered for 'can-do attitude' killed in robbery attempt, suspect in police custody

RICHMOND, Va. — A maintenance man at a Richmond laundering facility was killed after Crime Insider Sources tell Jon Burkett he was shot by a man trying to steal a truck.

34-year-old Timothy Ward’s work family says they can’t believe their co-worker is gone.

"He was our maintenance guy."

Shirley Harris says she and others who work at the laundry facility will miss Ward and his "can-do" attitude.

"He was friends with everybody, a nice guy out here doing yard work,” Harris said. “That's his stuff right there."

On November 4, the day of Ward’s murder, sources tell Burkett he was working outside when he saw a man trying to take off with his truck.

Sources also say Ward gave chase in an attempt to stop the thief. He ended up crossing Fairfield Way into the parking lot of the Richmond Justice Center, where he was shot and killed.

Richmond Police have arrested Naim Crews in connection to Ward's homicide. Police say Crews has been charged in connection to an attempted murder at a convenience store on Mechanicsville Turnpike, a shooting that happened the day before Ward’s murder.

Crews' criminal history shows a long list of charges, including statutory burglary where he was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison with 7 years suspended.

His supervision post-sentence was supposed to be indefinite.

Sources say Ward's murder will be put in front of a grand jury to decide if Crews will be indicted.

