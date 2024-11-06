Police ID man killed outside Richmond jail, person of interest now in custody

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police identified the man killed Monday afternoon outside the Richmond Justice Center on Fairfield Way as 34-year-old Timothy Ward, of Henrico County.

Ward was fatally shot in the parking lot of the jail complex, police said.

Naim Crews, Jr., 28, of Richmond, is now considered a person of interest in Ward's homicide, according to police.

Crews was taken into custody Monday afternoon when police learned of his possible involvement in another Richmond shooting the day before Ward's death.

Richmond Police investigate fatal shooting outside Richmond jail

"On Sunday at approximately 11:38 a.m., an employee of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike reported an adult male entered the store, demanded money, and started to shoot. The employee, an adult male, returned fire and was struck and injured," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The suspect was not injured and left the area. Officers arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. Following the investigation, Crews Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike."

Charges against Crews, Jr. for his possible role in Ward's death are pending, police added.

Police have not yet discussed a motive or connection between Ward and Crews.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Hyde at 804-646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok