Virginia-native Tim Reid is bringing 'The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh' to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Actor, producer and director, Tim Reid, is bringing Hollywood nostalgia to Richmond this month — showcasing his love for show business.

“It has become who I am. It was wonderful. A little kid from Norfolk, Virginia finding himself with friends with some of the greats,” said Reid.

Reid is talking about his upcoming event with one of those friends, comedian and storyteller, Tom Dreesen.

Dreesen began his entertainment career with Reid as the first — and sadly last — black and white comedy team to tour the U.S, "Tim & Tom." The two discuss their journey in their book called: “Tim & Tom: A Comedy in Black & White.”

After the tour broke up, Dreesen was a regular in Las Vegas showrooms as the opening act for Hollywood giants such as Frank Sinatra.

“The years he spent with Sinatra are fascinating, and he tells great stories. So, he put on a one-man show and it's a fantastic show and I said I need to bring that to Richmond,” Reid said.

Tim Reid Productions will present: “Tom Dreesen: The Man Who made Sinatra Laugh” on Saturday, July 15 at The John Marshall Ballrooms at 101 North 5th Street.

You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

The event's proceeds will help fund the activities of Legacy Media Institute. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping emerging filmmakers by sharing his knowledge of being in show business for 45 years.

