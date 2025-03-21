2 teenagers, 60-year-old man charged after fatal Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two teenagers and an adult have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

One of the individuals, who is 16 years old, is charged with First-Degree Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The other, who is also 16, is charged with First-Degree Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Additionally, 60-year-old Eston Roger Antis of Petersburg has been charged with Accessory to Murder after the Fact. Antis was transported to Riverside Regional Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Man critically injured in Hopewell shooting arrived at hospital; where officers found multiple shell casings

Officers said they were told on Saturday, March 8 that a male subject had just arrived at Tri-Cities Hospital and was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was initially taken to Tri-Cities Hospital and later airlifted to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

The victim, Tijuan Lamar Phillips of Hopewell, succumbed to his injuries on March 13. He was 25.

Officers located the crime scene at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and East Randolph Road, where they found multiple spent cartridge casings.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.



