Man critically injured in Hopewell shooting arrived at hospital; where officers found multiple shell casings

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police found multiple shell casings after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Hopewell Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers were told that a man arrived at Tri-Cities Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound at 11 p.m., officials with Hopewell Police said Sunday.

That victim was later airlifted to Chippenham Hospital for additional treatment, police said.

"Officers located the crime scene at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and East Randolph Road, where they found multiple spent cartridge casings," police said. "The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Lead Detective William Martin with Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. If you have information and want to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or add your tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

