Three out of four escaped inmates from Prince George surrender

One escaped Virginia inmate is back in custody, three are not
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 21, 2022
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said two more of the four inmates who escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend have turned themselves in.

Corey Branch and Kareem Shaw surrendered themselves without incident just after midnight on Tuesday. That means only one of the inmates is still missing since 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham turned himself in on Monday, according to the United States Marshals Service.

The search continues for 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis of Suffolk. A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone with information that leads to his arrest.

Officials said they do not believe that any of the inmates were violent threats to the community. Most were in custody on drug-related sentences.

The four men were discovered missing from the satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release Saturday morning. They left around 10 p.m. Friday, "so they had a couple of hours before they were detected,” Connolly said.

Bureau officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped the minimum-security facility that houses 185 male offenders but said an internal investigation has been initiated.

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw. Federal officials say four inmates have escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

