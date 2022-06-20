One escaped Virginia inmate is back in custody, three are not

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One of four inmates who walked away from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp has turned himself back into authorities.

Tavares Lajuane Graham, 44, is now back in custody, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Graham was serving a 10-year sentence at the minimum security facility on drug and gun charges.

Officials do not believe Graham, nor the other escapees are violent threats to the community.

“I mean it’s a scary feeling," Danita Burch, who works near where the men escaped, said. "Sometimes you hear about one, but to hear about three? That’s quite a bit.”

Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, and Kareem Allen Shaw



Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, and Kareem Allen Shaw also walked away from the dorm-like facility late Friday night.

Due to its minimum security nature, the inmates are not always behind a fence.

Branch, 41, was serving 13 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

Willis, 30, was serving 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, was serving 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

While officials don't believe the men to be a violent threat, police in the area do suggest people who live near the facility be aware of their surroundings.

"They're somewhere within our region. So protect yourselves and keep your properties secure," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said. "If you see people lurking around in your neighborhoods that you're not used to seeing, you need to contact the police so that we can come out and least check the individuals out.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

