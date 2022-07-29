Man, 2 teens arrested after man killed near his Chester home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old man and two teenagers have been arrested after a 20-year-old man was killed in a car near his Chester home in May.

Police arrested 21-year-old Zziwa Mukeere, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, on Tuesday, July 26.

Mukeere, of the 9600 block of Ladue Road in Chesterfield, was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the homicide. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Then on Friday, July 29, two juvenile males, ages 15 and 17, were arrested in relation to the homicide. Both were charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. They were also apprehended with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. The teens are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

WTVR

Police responded to multiple calls about gunshots being heard in the area of Timsberry Circle around 9:20 p.m. on May 12.

Officers found 20-year-old Tyjuan A. Coleman, 20, inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Coleman, of the 3600 block of Broadwater Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that officers believed a gunfight erupted on Harrowgate Road at the Broadwater Townhomes and ended at the bottom of the street on Timsberry Circle.

A short time later, officers found a second shooting victim in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

Coleman's home address is less than 500 feet from where he was killed.

Police have not indicated what they think sparked the violence.Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this homicide should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.