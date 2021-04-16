Multiple dead and hospitalized after three-alarm house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple people are dead and others have been hospitalized according to Crime Insider sources after a three-alarm house fire in North Chesterfield early Friday morning.

Fire officials said one person is dead and seven were injured, but they are expected to give more information at a 9 a.m. press conference.

Officials have not released specific details on the identities of the deceased or injured, but they did say some are children.

The fire happened in the 9900 block of Glass Road just after midnight, according to Chesterfield County fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they were told multiple people were trapped inside the two-story home and went into rescue mode, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Kenny Mitchell.

A second and third alarm were called due to the fact of the amount of people trapped inside.

Fire officials have not provided any information about the individual conditions of those injured.

Witnesses said they saw firefighters perform CPR on one individual, as well as pull a boy from the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they do not suspect foul play.

This is a breaking news story. Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.