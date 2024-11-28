Thousands gather for Thanksgiving meal at Greater Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people came together at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday.

Attendees not only shared a festive feast but also received canned food and clothing supplies. For many, the highlight of the day was the sense of community the event fostered.

The Giving Heart, the organization behind the event, served a traditional holiday meal.

“So today we have ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, and rolls,” a volunteer explained as they prepared plates.

The atmosphere resembled a large family gathering, bringing together people from all walks of life, including many experiencing homelessness.

“When I left home this morning, I hadn’t been feeling the holiday spirit because everything just seemed so melancholy, so slow,” said Joyce Cox, a longtime Richmond resident. “But you get here, you see all of these people who are already in line, and they’re already warm, and they’re talking, and the communication is great. And you get inside, and it’s like a big old-fashioned Thanksgiving family dinner.”

Cox shared her gratitude for the event’s mission of helping those in need, particularly individuals experiencing homelessness.

“I mean, because you never know if someone is homeless by misadventure or because they want to be, and to have a home to go to before and after is truly a blessing,” Cox said. “My heart goes out to everyone, but especially to those who are, I think they call them unhoused.”

Sandra Antoine, executive director of The Giving Heart, emphasized the importance of addressing challenges such as homelessness and food insecurity in Richmond.

“In this city, we face the crisis of homelessness and food insecurities, and it’s our obligation, it’s our duty to be of service,” Antoine said. “This is just a wonderful way of being of service.”

The Giving Heart has hosted the annual Thanksgiving event for 19 years, with Antoine noting an increasing need. Recent data showed regional homelessness reaching record levels this summer.

“From our heart to theirs, we’re saying, ‘We’re your family today,’” Antoine said. “For those that don’t have family, we’re your family today, and look at all your family members.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was among several city leaders present to show support.

Between in-person meals and deliveries, organizers anticipated serving about 4,000 people this year. Antoine expressed hope that attendees left the event with a renewed sense of gratitude.

“I am thankful for my family. I’m thankful that I’m in good health. I’m thankful for the last breath I just took and the next one that I might just take,” Cox shared. “So I am thankful. I’m thankful for everything.”

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok