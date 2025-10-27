Kids celebrate Diwali festival at Richmond temple with unity theme

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Folks gathered at the BAPS Richmond Mandir on Sunday for a special kids celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.

This festival featured the theme of "Unity," offering visitors a variety of cuisines as an offering of gratitude, along with performances and carnival activities.

"Here at BAPS, we decided that kids' values are so important to us because we have to teach the next generation so that they can continue on our legacy and our culture and keep on building themselves as individuals," Yogi Pathak said. "So we decided that it would be good to have a special kids Diwali celebration so that they can learn the values from a young age, just so that they can take them on to the next generation."

Diwali is a global tradition celebrated by over a billion people worldwide and is known for its vibrant lights, colors and family gatherings.

Organizers of the Richmond event emphasized the festival's significance, especially during challenging times.

Diwali offers an uplifting story of light and inclusivity for all cultures to feel welcome, according to organizers.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.