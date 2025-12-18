How a Chesterfield family's 40,000-light display helps teen battling lymphatic disease

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield family has transformed their front yard into a winter wonderland with more than 40,000 Christmas lights — but this year's display serves a purpose beyond holiday cheer.

Liz Thompson and her husband spend a full week each year creating their elaborate Christmas light show.

"It takes us a full week to kind of spend from right in the morning till it's dark, and we're out here with like little headlamps on our head," Thompson said.

The display grows each year as the family adds new features and interactive elements to bring joy to their community. From hand-painted characters to quirky ornaments, every piece of the holiday puzzle has meaning.

"We add new activities to, you know, the yard and different interactive things that we add to bring more joy to everybody every year," Thompson said. "It's all about the joy that it brings to the community."

This Christmas, the Thompson family's display has an extra special cause behind it. They're raising money for 14-year-old Chloe Calloway, who is battling a lymphatic disease.

"She was diagnosed back when she was about eight years old. Has been in and out of the hospital ever since," Thompson said.

With Chloe back in the hospital during the holiday season, the Thompsons wanted to help relieve some of the stress her family is facing.

"Watching them go through having Chloe in the hospital for Halloween and Thanksgiving and now potentially Christmas. Obviously my husband and I, our first thought was, how do we help? What do we do?" Thompson said.

The family created a QR code sharing Chloe's story and set up a donation fund for the Calloway family. The goal is to help them provide for their children this Christmas without financial stress.

"Being able to feel like they can provide for their kids this Christmas without having to stress about that, the bills and all the other things that pile up," Thompson said. "We're hoping that the donations will go towards providing her some sort of a memorable experience for the family and for her siblings."

Despite the long hours required to create and maintain the display, Thompson says it's worth every minute if it can help illuminate the lives of others.

"You just never know when it's going to be you, and so this holiday season, if you've been blessed in any way, take that opportunity to give back to someone else who needs you right now," Thompson said.

Click here to find a GoFundMe for Chloe's family. The Thompson's display is part of the Chesterfield Tacky Light Tour.

