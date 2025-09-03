Thomas Dale High School principal addresses shooting threat made by student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Thomas Dale High School principal Anthony McLaurin issued a statement to parents Tuesday evening after a student verbally threatened to commit a shooting earlier in the day.

In the message shared over email, McLaurin says that a student was overheard telling another "I'm going to shoot this (expletive) up" on Tuesday. According to McLaurin, the administrative team took immediate action and notified Chesterfield Police. He goes on to say the school is working directly with the involved families.

"Please reinforce this with your child: Words are powerful, and saying things like this can cause fear and anxiety for others in our school community," McLaurin wrote. "There is no place for threatening language in our school."

The full email from McLaurin is below.

