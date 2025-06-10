Chesterfield-based company donates new bathroom to ThisAbility nonprofit in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield-based company stepped up to help a Petersburg nonprofit.

Last week, CBS 6 shared that ThisAbility in Petersburg, which provides services for people with physical and mental disabilities, was in need of a bathroom to accommodate their clients. The only bathroom in their community center in Petersburg's historic District is located on the second floor.

Tara Sample, ThisAbility's founder, said renovations for a new bathroom on the first level that is accessible to all of their clients would cost over $6,000, money she said isn’t in their budget right now.

Doc's Roofing and Construction LLC stepped up to help. The company is donating an accessible bathroom for the nonprofit, completely free of charge.

"We've been in need of a handicap accessible bathroom for quite some time, and we're beyond grateful that one of our former volunteers who owns a local company, stepped up to make it happen. It's such a blessing, and it means so much to the individuals and families we serve," Sample said in a statement.

Construction supplies are being ordered and the bathroom should be fully installed within the next two weeks.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

