This new Richmond school is already overcrowded. Leaders can't agree on a solution.

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the newest public schools in Richmond is already overcrowded. The problem has left school and city leaders at odds about how to solve the problem.

"Enough is enough and we're fed up. Let's do something different," Becca DuVal, an RPS parent, said.

Outside River City Middle School, a group of over a dozen concerned Richmonders expressed displeasure with the vote regarding overcrowding at the school.

"This is about action because we shouldn't even have to stand here doing this," Nicole Jones, a 9th District representative for the Richmond Public School Board, said.

Only opened this year, school officials said the middle school was built for 1,500 students but has over 1,600. They predict this number could increase to over 1,700 students by 2024.

After months of meetings on the issue, on Monday, the school board was given a plan to move over 400 kids to three other middle schools and bring all four schools to around 75% capacity.

However, the plan failed with a final vote of five to four.

Jones, who was in support of the plan, said it was a good solution to the problem of overcrowding.

"When we did that, we were received with, of course, a denial," Jones said.

At Monday's meeting, those in the majority raised concerns about cost, transportation and an impact on open enrollment.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras called the decision not to rezone "very bad".

"It is unconscionable for us to open up River City next year with 1,600 students. It will be dangerous," Kamras said.

Ninth District councilmember Mike Jones, who also represents the area, asked what message the decision sends to the students, saying the council could consider codifying not allowing schools to be over capacity, while nearby ones are not.

"You should never have to codify to do the right thing, but if that's what needs to happen, a resolution can come forth from council easily," Jones said.

Those in the minority also issued a statement criticizing the vote on Wednesday.

CBS6 reached out to the five members who voted against the rezoning and got statements from several of the members.

Board Vice-Chair Kenya Gibson said in part, that the school's maintenance budget was cut in half by the council last year and faces decades of defunding. She added that Jones' comments about a "top-down, unfunded mandate" would be humorous if this wasn't such a tragic situation.

She said that students deserve a board that asks hard questions about bus driver shortages, before advancing a policy involving transportation, and it's their responsibility to rezone in a way to meet the needs of the city and the "feverish response doesn't serve that purpose - it inhibits it".

Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed said in part, that it is a "bold, irrational and fallacious statement" that some school board members decided to place students in harm's way, adding it's their purview to hold the division leadership accountable.

Both Harris-Muhammed and Gibson note that they've requested additional details from the administration about their concerns and it should be ready for the upcoming meeting on Monday, during which time the subject of rezoning will be revisited by the board.