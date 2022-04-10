This mother hopes her grief will help other women 'know their worth'

RICHMOND, Va. – A non-profit group that mentors teen girls and young women hosted an event to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

The group Cry Loud, Spare Not, Speak Up hosted the breakfast at The Word Church International Ministries in Richmond.

Shirley Scarborough founded the organization after her daughter, Francesca, was in an abusive relationship and was murdered two years ago.

“I wanted to start a non-profit that would help younger women, older women, whoever to not be in the same situation that she was in,” Scarborough said. "And to also know their worth, to know they are special and that God made them special. And it’s kind of a way of dealing with my grief and having closure.”

The group mentors teen girls and young women by helping them develop boundaries and build their self-esteem.

The event was the first of its kind for the non-profit. Scarborough hopes to host similar ones in the future.

