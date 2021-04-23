RICHMOND, Va. -- From the heartbreak of losing her own child, Toni Jacobs created a missing person awareness event to bring the community together for support.

Her daughter, Keeshae, has been missing since September 26, 2016.

The event began with the help of community leaders, the Richmond Police Department and family and friends.

"I have an excellent support system, my family, my friends, they’re always there with me," said Jacobs. Her goal for the event is to be a resource for families and the community, hoping to provide support to others like she has.

"I want to open the eyes of the community, and I want them to know that just because it’s happening to me doesn’t mean it can’t happen to you," said Jacobs.

Sergeant Tish Edmonds with the Richmond Police Department said the event is perfect for neighbors to get to know each other.

"Complacency is not a good thing, so be aware of your surroundings not just during the holidays, all the time," said Edmonds. "If you know something see something please say something, and Crime Stoppers is still out there the number is 780-1000."

Jacobs said her daughter will turn 26 in August, her message to her and others who may be listening: "I am still here, I still love you, I’m still fighting for you and if anybody out there sees anything, or know anything please it doesn’t matter how small the information is or how long ago the information is anything can help bring her home."

The Missing Person Awareness event is Saturday, April 24, from noon to 4 p.m. in Chimborazo Park. There will be activities including crime prevention and personal safety tips.

For details call 804-433-5270 or look on the “HELP FIND KEESHAE JACOBS" Facebook page.