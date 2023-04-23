Man hospitalized in Richmond police shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Saturday night police shooting in Richmond.

The shooting happened after Richmond Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Third Avenue, near the Highland Park neighborhood in North Richmond, at about 11:34 p.m. to investigate a car crash.

"Officers arrived and began investigating the crash when an adult male holding a knife approached an officer," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an early-morning email. "During the interaction the officer fired his service weapon, striking the male who was holding the knife."

Police have not yet said whether the person who was shot was at all involved in the initial crash.

The person shot by police was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The two people who were involved in the collision were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered to be non-life threatening, police said.

The officer who fired their gun was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. That is the standard procedure after an officer shoots someone.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

