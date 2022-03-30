They lost their loved one to an overdose. They're sharing her story, hoping to save lives.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drug overdose deaths have hit a record high across the country. One of these thousands of deaths was a young Richmond woman.

Now her family and a group of lawmakers are hoping her story can save lives.

Summer Barrow's family hopes that by telling her story and the legislation it's attached to, they will be able to save a life.

Barrow died of a drug overdose in January of 2020. Carey Colvin, her mother, said her daughter's addiction began after an Oxycodone prescription from a 2016 car accident.

Summer would turn to heroin when the prescription ran out.

"She told me, you don't care what else you do, you just want more," Colvin said.

Colvin said Barrow was able to get off the drug after about two years but relapsed about a month before her death. Colvin now works to raise awareness of the challenges facing those with addiction and their families.

"When Summer was alive, I asked her, do you mind if I talk about your addiction? And she said, it is your story too mom, so yes," Colvin said.

In the United States, the CDC reported over 105,000 people died from an overdose between October 2020 and 2021, a record high.

Now, Barrow's name headlines bipartisan legislation in Congress to reauthorize more than $900 million in grant money to help address substance abuse issues.

"Named in her honor to represent that for every person, for every number we so frequently talk in statistics, there are names, there are families, there are lives that have been lost," Rep. Abigail Spanberger said.

Among those who have benefitted from the grants in the past is the McShin Foundation in Richmond which says it goes beyond just drug overdoses.

"The mental health crisis that the COVID pandemic exacerbated as well, as you know, like I said, alcoholism has been on a huge uptick," Nathan Mitchell, an outreach director for the foundation, said.

Colvin said she is grateful for her daughter's inclusion in the bill and she has one hope for the initiatives it could fund.

"Saving a life. These programs are going to save lives. Somebody else is not going to go through what we went through and Summer would love that," Colvin said.

If you or a loved one needs help addressing mental or substance abuse issues, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline is 1 (800) 662-4357.