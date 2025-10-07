VCU investigating unrecognized fraternity after multiple hazing reports

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University is investigating an unrecognized fraternity after receiving multiple hazing reports.

An alert posted on Tuesday says the university's Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity received multiple reports in relation to Theta Chi Fraternity.

The alert said the reports of alleged hazing were made in relation to the pledging/new member process.

"Allegations include extreme physical calisthenics, physical battery, forced alcohol consumption and mental degradation," the alert reads. "It is important to note Theta Chi is an unrecognized student organization with VCU after being found responsible for violations of the Student Code of Conduct, resulting in their suspension."

According to VCU's Student Organization Conduct Report, Theta Chi was suspended from the university in November. The suspension is in effect until Sept. 1, 2028.

The Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity is leading the investigation with assistance from VCU Police and other university offices.

Anyone with information on any hazing incidents at VCU can complete the University Hazing Reporting Form, contact the Office of Student Conduct & Academic Integrity at 804-828-1963, or email at stuconduct@vcu.edu.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

