Tickets on sale Friday for Tony Award-winning musical 'The Wiz' at Richmond's Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. — How would you like to see yet another twist on The Wizard of Oz next year?

With "Wicked: For Good" opening in theaters next month, the Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" will be playing at the Altria Theater this upcoming April, with tickets on sale Friday.

The musical tells the story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, alongside a score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk.

There will be eight different shows starting Tuesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 26.

Tickets start at about $53 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here or visit the Altria Theater box office to purchase.

