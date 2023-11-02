Inside The Well Collective's new exhibit Race in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new exhibit in downtown Richmond is using thought-provoking imagery to help people understand the history of race and the role it's played in the city's history.

The Well Collective, located in the heart of Shockoe Bottom, is introducing its latest exhibit called "Race in Richmond."

It takes a deep look at the intersection of race and identity through photos, interactivity, and storytelling. It hopes to create an understanding of the impact race has had and will continue to have on Richmond.

CBS 6 spoke to Well Collective's founder Ashley Williams ahead of the exhibit's opening event on Friday.

Williams hopes the exhibit makes people think and reflect.

"I think what I really want to see from this is people acknowledging who we are as a city," Williams said. "People acknowledging our roles that we play regardless of our identity, in the city to create a more connected future for us in our everyday lives, but also for kids in the generations that come behind us just as we are experiencing the effects of our history here."

Friday's event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Well Collective. Tickets are available here.

The exhibit will be up for about a month.



