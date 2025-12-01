Interactive holiday experience 'The Santa Spot' returns for 2025 season

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Santa Spot, an interactive holiday experience, is returning for the 2025 season.

The Santa Spot is now permanently located in Gayton Crossing Shopping Center off of Gaskins Road, offering hour-long immersive holiday visits.

“This is not a traditional mall Santa visit,” said Jodie Strum, founder of The Santa Spot. “We’ve created an experience that allows families to slow down, connect, and make meaningful holiday memories that last. Santa is visiting with guests the entire time.”

Families can complete hands-on activities including cookie decorating, ornament making and story time with Santa. Each family ticket includes two professional photos.

The Santa Spot is also accepting reservations for private events, corporate holiday parties, ladies night and Christmas in July celebrations.

To schedule your visit, click here or email info@thesantaspot.com.



What is your favorite Richmond-area holiday activity? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

