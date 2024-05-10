Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Community rallies around Richmond youth leader Darryl Johnston and The Rock Project

Darryl Johnston said he's incredibly grateful to everyone who reached out to him and said if you’re still hoping to help there's lots more to do and get, so feel free to message him.
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:42:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After calling on the community to help transform a building that would be the new home to The Rock Project, mentor and youth leader Darryl Johnston said within a few days dozens of people reached out to him to do just that.

Sitting at 7 ½ W. Marshall Street in Richmond, the building has several rooms Johnston had ideas to turn into a game room, library, fitness room and more.

Hoping to make those dreams come true, Johnson said several people reached out to him after the story aired wanting to donate televisions, books, tables, and over $2,000 in donations.

He and his team also picked up several desks and tables for the kids, which were given to him for free.

He said he's incredibly grateful to everyone who reached out to him and said if you’re still hoping to help there's definitely lots more to do and get, so feel free to message him.

The Rock Project

Local News

Darryl Johnston finally found a home for The Rock Project in Richmond

Joi Fultz
7:13 PM, May 07, 2024

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone