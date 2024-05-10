Community rallies around Richmond youth leader Darryl Johnston and The Rock Project

RICHMOND, Va. -- After calling on the community to help transform a building that would be the new home to The Rock Project, mentor and youth leader Darryl Johnston said within a few days dozens of people reached out to him to do just that.

Sitting at 7 ½ W. Marshall Street in Richmond, the building has several rooms Johnston had ideas to turn into a game room, library, fitness room and more.

Hoping to make those dreams come true, Johnson said several people reached out to him after the story aired wanting to donate televisions, books, tables, and over $2,000 in donations.

He and his team also picked up several desks and tables for the kids, which were given to him for free.

He said he's incredibly grateful to everyone who reached out to him and said if you’re still hoping to help there's definitely lots more to do and get, so feel free to message him.

