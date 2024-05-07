Darryl Johnston finally found a home for The Rock Project in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of searching for a building for his youth mentoring program, mentor and coach Darryl Johnston said he has finally found it.

Sitting at 7 ½ West Marshall Street in Richmond, the two-story building will be the new home for the The Rock Project.

Johnston said it feels like a dream come true to finally have a home base.

"I just always said one day I want to have my own building," he said. "My wife ended up calling me and she was like check your messages, and said 'You see this building downtown, you like it?' I looked at like three pictures and said I love it."

WTVR

Always providing students with a safe space to learn, grow, and have fun Darryl said he feels like he’s found the perfect place to help even more kids.

"We have been looking at so many buildings, some of them be so small and overpriced, so when I saw this one, I fell in love with it," he said. "I’m in the center of downtown Richmond, so now I can get kids from Southside, Northside, Henrico, Chesterfield, the East End."

Darryl, who has lost friends and family to gun violence, and his wife Diamond hope the building serves as a safe space for anyone who comes inside.

"When they come through those doors, they are free from everything that may be going on in their lives," said Diamond.

WTVR

They're hoping to add a game room, library, computer room, and even fitness room. They need the community's help to achieve their dream.

"I've been grabbing stuff but I’m definitely trying to get help from the city, as far as helping me get materials, paint, or we might need TVs or paper towels," he said.

Whether it's donating time, resources, or funds, the pair said they’re grateful to everyone who has helped The Rock Project get this far and are excited to see the impact it’ll have in the future.

"It’s been times that I wanted to give up because I’m like man I keep trying to find this building," he said. "Now that it’s 2024, we're here I just smile and I just say thank you."

Darryl said along with help on the inside of the building he was hoping a local artist could paint one wall on the outside of the building.

If you're able to help, reach out to them directly via email at therockprojectllc@gmail.com or through Instagram.

You can also donate to their GoFundMe.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.