The perfect tweet: Bird is the word at Washington's camp

Andrew Harnik/AP
A small bird walks along the field at the team's NFL football training camp practice in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The bird has been on the field at practice each day this week since training camp resumed in Ashburn, Va., and has caught the eye of the team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Washington Practice Bird
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:05:01-04

ASHBURN, Va. -- The biggest star at Washington Football training camp this week is a small bird who has been hanging out on the field and roaming the sideline every day.

Players have noticed and interacted with the bird like he’s on the roster.

Washington’s social media team got in on the fun by tweeting the team had agreed to terms with “Ted” the bird on a lifetime contract.

Receiver DeAndre Carter joked the bird got more money than he did.

Pass rusher James Smith-Williams called the bird a new team mascot and a fitting new name.

CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
