Amelia County family farm becomes The Fleming Preserve hunting venue

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Three men are putting their hand to the plow out in Amelia County to transform a longtime farm into an upland hunting event venue.

Clay Scott, Jonathan Bowman and James Moffitt this month opened The Fleming Preserve, which sits on a 2,600-acre property at 8702 Bevils Bridge Road along the Appomattox River.

The newly opened venue offers upland hunting and clay and skeet shooting, as well as lodging, aimed at hosting both smaller groups and corporate events for those in the Richmond area and beyond.

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Editor's Note: Jonathan Bowman is an employee at WTVR.