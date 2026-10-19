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Amelia County family farm becomes The Fleming Preserve hunting venue

The Fleming Preserve
The Fleming Preserve
An aerial shot of the main area for The Fleming Preserve’s lodge and other buildings.
The Fleming Preserve
Posted

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Three men are putting their hand to the plow out in Amelia County to transform a longtime farm into an upland hunting event venue.

Clay Scott, Jonathan Bowman and James Moffitt this month opened The Fleming Preserve, which sits on a 2,600-acre property at 8702 Bevils Bridge Road along the Appomattox River.

The newly opened venue offers upland hunting and clay and skeet shooting, as well as lodging, aimed at hosting both smaller groups and corporate events for those in the Richmond area and beyond.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Editor's Note: Jonathan Bowman is an employee at WTVR.

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