Richmond restaurant reopens block from where fire destroyed everything: 'It's home now'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond restaurant is making a comeback just weeks after a fire destroyed its original location in Shockoe Bottom.

The Daily Menu will reopen this week at 1800 East Main Street, just one block away from where a three-alarm fire gutted its previous space in June.

"The fire definitely destroyed what was... on the way, but it didn't stop," Lance Nelson, the restaurant's owner, said.

Fire officials determined the blaze started when cigarette butts were thrown into a flower pot full with ther cigarette butts on a back porch of the apartments above the restaurant.

Despite the setback, Nelson never considered leaving the neighborhood.

"Once it happened, I was like, I can't unburn it. It's done. It happened," Nelson said. "Why it happened, I don't know. But all we can do from here is clean up, wipe our knees off, wipe our arms off, our hands off and get back to it."

Nelson believes strongly in the area's potential for his business.

"There is business to be made down here. On the low, Shockoe is coming up more every day — and it's a lot of foot traffic down here daytime-wise," Nelson said.

Customers can expect a similar experience they enjoyed at the original location, but are also revamping some things.

"We still got the same food, same menu, same vibe, same workers. We just in a different spot," Nelson said.

The restaurant plans to announce its official reopening date on its Instagram account @dailymenurva.

"We strive for greatness. And this is not our home, but it's home now," Nelson said. "So come on out, support us and we'll be here with open arms."

