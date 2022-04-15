Toddlers test positive for drugs; linked to snacks found at Virginia daycare

STAFFORD, Va. -- Police arrested a Virginia home daycare owner after three toddlers in her care were exposed to THC, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The one-year-old toddlers were taken to Stafford Hospital Center on March 2, 2022, "after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes," according to the sheriff's office.

After doctors and nurses tested the children and confirmed the children were exposed to THC, investigators went to the Windsor Forest subdivision home that served as a daycare for each child.

"[Detectives] conducted a search at the daycare and collected goldfish crackers around the high chairs of the toddlers," Stafford Sheriff's Office Major Shawn Kimmitz wrote in an email. "These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC."

Information about how the drug got into the snack was not released.

Daycare owner Rebecca Swanner, 60, was later arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children. She also voluntarily surrendered the daycare's license.

No update was provided on the condition of the children. THC is an active ingredient in marijuana.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.