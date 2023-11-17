Thanksgiving food giveaways happening in Richmond-area as holiday approaches

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Thanksgiving Day approaches, multiple groups are putting on a variety of food giveaways and day-of meal events to make sure that no one goes without a meal.
Below are some of the events happening in our area:
Saturday, November 18
12PM-2PM: Turkey giveaway at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond (BGCMR) at 1830 Creighton Rd.
- The event is being hosted by a number of groups including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Beta Gamma Lambda Chapter and its "Young Achievers and Making Men" programs, BGCMR, Kroger Short Pump, Commonwealth (VA) Chapter of The Links, and the Urban League of Greater Richmond.
- No registration is required.
Tuesday, November 21
2:00PM-6:00PM: Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Annie Giles Community Center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way.
- Hosted by 6th District Councilmember Ellen Robertson.
- No registration required.
Thursday, November 23
11AM-2PM: The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on North 3d Street.
- Hosted by The Giving Heart.
- No registration required.
- The group is still seeking non-perishable donations and volunteers for the event, especially chefs to help with meal preparations that start on Monday.
11:30AM-2:30PM: Thanksgiving Community Luncheon at Diversity Richmond at 1407 Sherwood Ave.
- Hosted by Black Pride RVA and UGRC.
- No registration required.
- Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Cheezi at 804-304-3034.
Other
- Feed More says people who need help finding food can call their Hunger Hotline at 804-521-2500, Monday-Friday 9 am - 4 pm, to get connected to food pantries and other food resources near them or can use their online tool.
