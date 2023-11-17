Thanksgiving food giveaways happening in Richmond-area as holiday approaches

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Thanksgiving Day approaches, multiple groups are putting on a variety of food giveaways and day-of meal events to make sure that no one goes without a meal.

Saturday, November 18

12PM-2PM: Turkey giveaway at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond (BGCMR) at 1830 Creighton Rd.

Tuesday, November 21

2:00PM-6:00PM: Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Annie Giles Community Center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way.

Hosted by 6th District Councilmember Ellen Robertson.

No registration required.

Thursday, November 23

11AM-2PM: The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on North 3d Street.

Hosted by The Giving Heart.

No registration required.

The group is still seeking non-perishable donations and volunteers for the event, especially chefs to help with meal preparations that start on Monday.

11:30AM-2:30PM: Thanksgiving Community Luncheon at Diversity Richmond at 1407 Sherwood Ave.

Hosted by Black Pride RVA and UGRC.

No registration required.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Cheezi at 804-304-3034.

Other

Feed More says people who need help finding food can call their Hunger Hotline at 804-521-2500, Monday-Friday 9 am - 4 pm, to get connected to food pantries and other food resources near them or can use their online tool.

