Thanksgiving Costs Drop: See which Virginia stores are offering the deals

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) said the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has declined for a third straight year at about $55.

That price is still up compared to before the pandemic as shoppers look to save money during the holidays.

“Trying to eat and try to stay healthy. It costs most of my money and my budget's not there for it,” said Henrico resident Charles Brown.

Tara Mealy said she seeks help from food banks to supplement grocery costs as she looks for the best deals.

“Rent going high and food going high,” she said. “The meat is high, you know, eggs are high. My kids love eggs.”

The grocery industry is tough competition in Central Virginia as shoppers have plenty of options and locations to try and save on Thanksgiving dinner.

Kroger’s Thanksgiving deal feeds 10 people for under $5 per person with 16 items.

CBS 6 caught up with Kroger Mid-Atlantic Corporate Affairs Manager James Menees at its Midlothian Turnpike location in Chesterfield.

“We have quality products, Kroger brand products that can feed an entire family at an affordable price,” Menees said. “We do not want our customers to choose between a good meal and a good deal.”

From now until January 1, Kroger customers have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with donations going directly to Feed More.

Both Food Lion and Kroger are marking down whole frozen turkeys as AFBF considers them “loss leaders” to get shoppers into the door.

Kroger is offering a frozen turkey for 49 cents a pound with a $25 purchase and using their discount card.

Food Lion’s bundle includes a frozen turkey for 39 cents a pound when purchasing $35 worth of products and using their discount card, according to the grocer’s Ashland store manager Rod Brooks.

Food Lion’s Thanksgiving deal feeds 10 people for under $40 with 14 items.

“You know where the economy is at and food prices, what's happened over the last couple of years. It's impactful,” Brooks said. “We're pretty conscious of what's happening in our communities, and everyone's trying to save money.”

There’s a bigger emphasis on store brands as grocers seek to keep costs down for families.

ALDI has offered the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal compared to nationwide retailers, according to a press release. This year, the grocer offers 21 items for 10 people at $40.

Lidl US said in a press release it is offering its lowest-priced Thanksgiving meal ever. For less than $3.60 per person, Lidl US customers can feed 10 people for under $36 with 21 items.

Walmart offers a 15-item dinner for 10 people under $10. The grocery giant is encouraging shoppers to donate to The Salvation Army at checkout.

